Renault Nissan Chennai unit crosses 4.5 mn powertrain production milestone

Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL), a dedicated manufacturing facility for the Renault Nissan Alliance, has manufactured over 4.5 million powertrain units at its facility in Oragadam, Chennai. This includes 2.83 million engines and 1.67 million gearboxes since production began in 2010.

RNAIPL produces Renault and Nissan cars for India and export markets, with over 2.75 million cars produced since operations began in 2010. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility includes end-to-end capabilities for engine production, from melting aluminium ingots to casting the molten metal into various engine parts such as the cylinder head and cylinder block at the casting shop, machining them to precise sizes and dimensions at the machining shop, and assembling them at the assembly shop.

The plant has the capacity to produce engines ranging from 800cc to 1500cc. RNAIPL also has facilities for manufacturing gearboxes, including gear machining, shaft machining, clutch housing machining, and gear heat treatment.

Since production began in May 2010, RNAIPL has produced seven different types of engines and three varieties of gearboxes. RNAIPL’s powertrain division reached the production milestone of one million engines in 2016, within six years of starting production, and has also produced over 160,000 units of electric vehicle (EV) reducer components for export.

“The production of 4.5 million powertrain units is a significant milestone for RNAIPL. In addition to powering cars produced at our Chennai plant, we have also exported powertrain units and components worldwide. Looking to the future, as part of the $600 million investment announced by the Renault Nissan Alliance, we are readying our infrastructure to produce engines and gearboxes for our new models,” said Keerthi Prakash, managing director, RNAIPL.

One of the top variant engines currently produced by RNAIPL is the HR10 TURBO engine, featuring the unique mirror bore cylinder coating technology used in world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R. This technology reduces resistance inside the engine, cuts weight, improves heat management and combustion, and delivers smooth acceleration and efficient fuel use.

RNAIPL’s powertrain division places the utmost importance on the quality of each unit produced. The plant uses robotic vision camera technology to ensure complete quality confirmation during production, and a sequential process flow ensures that each unit does not proceed to the next manufacturing stage until it has been confirmed and certified for quality.