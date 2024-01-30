Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged a project to set up a solar power plant in Dubai.

The order has been bagged by the renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) arm of L&T's power transmission and distribution business.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project involves setting up a "solar photovoltaic plant in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"We are committed to bringing in our innovative renewable energy solutions and project management expertise to speed up energy transition in the region which is pursuing economic development combined with sustainable practices," T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

L&T is a $ 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.