Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said the company’s board had approved a proposal to raise Rs 7,500 crore.

This will be in the form of external commercial borrowing, term loans, non-convertible debentures, etc.

The company's board also approved appointing MSKA & Associates statutory auditors for five years, subject to approval from shareholders.

L&T said the company’s current statutory auditors, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, would complete its tenure next year.

Debt-based fundraising has been L&T’s usual course. In FY23, according to the company’s Annual Report, it issued and allotted on a private-placement basis unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2,000 crore. In the same Annual Report, L&T also proposed to raise long-term debt in FY24 to refinance almost Rs 4,500 crore of maturing debt and to fund its proposed capital expenditure.