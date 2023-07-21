Home / Companies / News / L&T to consider share buyback next week, bags bullet train project order

L&T to consider share buyback next week, bags bullet train project order

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro's board will meet next week to consider a proposal to buy back shares and payment of a special dividend for FY2023-24, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 km in the state of Maharashtra

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro's board will meet next week to consider a proposal to buy back shares and payment of a special dividend for FY2023-24, according to a regulatory filing.

The proposals will be taken up at the company's board meeting scheduled for July 25, Larsen & Toubro said in a filing.

The company in a separate filing on Friday announced that its construction unit, L&T Construction, has bagged a 'mega' contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR C3 package which is part of the prestigious Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project.

The scope for the MAHSR C3 package includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major

river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 km in the state of Maharashtra, 4.3 km in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 km in the State of Gujarat with 12 stations along the route.

L&T did not reveal the financial value of the contract but as per its classification, a mega order is worth more than Rs 7,000 crore.

L&T shares soared by around 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,594.40 on BSE following the mega order win. The stock closed 3.88 per cent higher at Rs 2,586.25 and was the lead gainer among Sensex shares.

The board of L&T will consider for approval its financial results for the first quarter of 2023-24 on July 25.

Also Read

MoU signed for developing 4 stations along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail corridor

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Morgan Stanley lifts US growth forecast on expectation of infra investment

DGCA accepts Go First's resumption plans, subject to some conditions

Akasa Air's whirlwind takeoff: How airline is gradually inching its way up

What is IMAX and how is it different from regular film-watching experience?

Apollo expects 2,000 organ transplants a yr by 2024, sees 20% sector growth

Topics :Larsen and ToubroCompanies

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story