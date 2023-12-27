Home / Companies / News / L&T Construction bags contract for AMAALA project in Saudi Arabia

L&T Construction bags contract for AMAALA project in Saudi Arabia

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast

Larsen and Toubro
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged a contract to establish various systems related to green energy generation and utilities for an ultra-luxury tourism destination in Saudi Arabia.

"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has been chosen as the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor....for the AMAALA project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast.

Spanning 4,155 square kilometer, the project features pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

"The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water system," T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

L&T is a USD 23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries.

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Larsen & Toubro bags orders up to Rs 2,500 crore in India, abroad

Saudi Arabia's economy suffers biggest contraction since 2020 on oil cuts

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Dish TV shareholders reject candidature of 4 independent directors in EGM

Intel partners with Israel to invest $25 bn in new manufacturing facility

Tesla planning to revamp smash hit model Y from Shanghai plant: Report

Wipro files suit against former CFO Jatin Dalal after he joins Cognizant

Adani Energy Solutions bags Halvad Transmission project in Gujarat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :L&T construction armL&T ConstructionL&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Saudi Arabia

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story