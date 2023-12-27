Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged a contract to establish various systems related to green energy generation and utilities for an ultra-luxury tourism destination in Saudi Arabia.

"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has been chosen as the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor....for the AMAALA project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast.

Spanning 4,155 square kilometer, the project features pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

"The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water system," T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

L&T is a USD 23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries.