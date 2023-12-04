Home / Companies / News / L&T Finance Holdings completes merger of 3 of its subsidiaries with itself

L&T Finance Holdings completes merger of 3 of its subsidiaries with itself

LTFH also announced the appointment of Amresh Kumar as its chief risk officer for two years effective from December 4

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Monday announced that it has completed the merger of its three subsidiaries L&T Finance Limited (LTF), L&T Infra Credit Limited (LTICL) and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Limited, with itself. The company said the merger is effective from December 4 and will create a single lending entity.

"The merger will lead to the creation of a simplified 'Single Lending Entity'; thus, housing all lending businesses under one operating Non-Banking Financial Company," it said in a statement. All of the lending business will now be housed under L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The merger was initially approved in January this year, and it had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March. 

"The decision to merge two lending entities with the same NBFC – Investment & Credit Company registrations and one non-operating entity with LTFH was taken after carefully considering market dynamics, internal synergies, and a vision for sustained growth. With the merger, we believe we will be able to unlock newer avenues for growth, innovation, and long-term success. All these benefits would lead to superior governance that would create sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. 

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that the merger has been completed before the envisaged time with all the necessary approvals in place. This merger is amongst the key strategic initiatives undertaken by us in line with the 'Right Structure' strategy that our company has been implementing over the last seven years; with the number of NBFCs reducing from 8 to 1."

The company also announced the appointment of Amresh Kumar as its chief risk officer for two years effective from December 4.

As of 10:30 am, the shares of the company were trading 1.52 per cent in the green at Rs 153.35 apiece on BSE. 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

Warburg Pincus names Vishal Mahadevia as Asia private equity head

PM Modi shouldn't chase Elon Musk for manufacturing Tesla in India

Japan firm TDK Corporation to make iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India

Manipal Health Enterprises may soon become India's largest hospital chain

Elon Musk's cybertruck is already a production nightmare for Tesla

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :L&T Finance HoldingsL&T FinanceLarsen & Toubro (L&T)Merger and AcquisitionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story