The name of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) has been changed to L&T Finance Ltd following approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company said in a statement on Friday.

Mumbai-headquartered L&T Finance, formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings, is a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services.

L&T Finance Managing Director & CEO Sudipta Roy said subsequent to the merger, effective December 4, 2023, the rebranding initiative reflects company's commitment towards creation of the simplified 'single lending entity', housing all lending businesses under one operating NBFC.

"To us, the name change simply signifies a renewed focus on delivering value to our customers and driving sustainable growth," Roy said.

In December 2023, the company had successfully completed the merger of its subsidiaries -- L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself.

Apurva Rathod, Company Secretary and Chief Sustainability Officer of L&T Finance said to comply with regulatory requirements following the merger, the certificates of registration of L&T Finance, and L&T Infra Credit, were surrendered to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the process of name change was initiated.

"The approval from ROC for name change with the issuance of the fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 28, 2024, signifies the accomplishment of all objectives outlined in the amalgamation scheme," Rathod said.

The new name, L&T Finance Ltd is effective March 28, 2024.