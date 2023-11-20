Home / Companies / News / L&T Tech, NVIDIA to unveil Gen AI & advanced software for medical devices

L&T Tech, NVIDIA to unveil Gen AI & advanced software for medical devices

This collaboration provides a complete solution for customers looking to transition to a software-defined business model via real-time AI applications

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) on Monday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop software-defined architectures for medical devices focused on endoscopy, which will enhance the image quality and scalability of products.

This comes as an answer to the industry-wide challenges of availability, cost, and dependencies linked to custom and proprietary hardware components, said the company in a press release.

The architecture is a scalable platform that supports multiple applications, providing a real-time decision-making tool for the medical fraternity, it said.

Developed from the ground up, the architecture boasts an image processing pipeline for noise reduction, edge and contrast enhancement, texture and colour enhancement, and speckle correction. What sets it apart is its inclusion of AI/ML models developed for the detection, identification, and classification of polyps - abnormal growths often found during colonoscopies, said the company.

The solution also stands out for its user-friendly interface and seamless integration of the image processing pipeline for visualisation. It promises low-latency data transfer, superior image processing without performance bottlenecks, and scalability, it added.

The collaboration leverages the NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX Orin platforms, featuring ultra-low latency in data transfer, superior image processing, and scalability to support multiple AI-enabled applications. This helps ensure enhanced visualisation for image processing and AI-based decision-making support, such as for polyp detection and classification.

"The combination of LTTS' expertise in medical-device development and NVIDIA's full-stack edge AI computing platform delivers unprecedented value to the medical technology industry by accelerating the development of AI-enabled, software-defined medical devices," Shanker Trivedi, senior vice president of Enterprise Business, NVIDIA.

"This collaboration provides a complete solution for customers looking to transition to a software-defined business model via real-time AI applications," he added.

Amit Chadha, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, L&T Technology Services, said, "Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps us push the boundaries of what's possible in medical imaging. The combination of the NVIDIA Holoscan software platform for edge AI inference and the NVIDIA IGX Orin hardware platform accelerates the development of AI-powered medical imaging solutions by enhancing image quality and real-time clinical decision-making support, making clinicians more efficient and improving patient outcomes."

