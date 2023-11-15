Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

HPE and NVIDIA partner to launch a supercomputing solution in GenAI

This solution will have a software suite enabling customers to train models and develop AI applications

Hewlett Packard Enterprise logo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise logo

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) on Wednesday announced a supercomputing solution for Artificial Intelligence (AI) training, in partnership with NVIDIA. The GenAI solution will be designed for large enterprises, research institutions, and government organisations to accelerate the training and tuning of AI models using private data sets.

This solution will have a software suite enabling customers to train models and develop AI applications. Further, liquid-cooled supercomputers, accelerated compute, networking, storage, and services will also be a part of the package.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The world’s leading companies and research centres are training and tuning AI models to drive innovation and unlock breakthroughs in research, but to do so effectively and efficiently, they need purpose-built solutions,” said Justin Hotard, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HPC, AI & Labs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“To support generative AI, organisations need to leverage solutions that are sustainable and deliver the dedicated performance and scale of a supercomputer to support AI model training,” he added.

As a part of this solution, the software will be integrated with HPE Cray supercomputing technology that is powered by NVIDIA Grace Hopper GH200 Superchips. Together, it commits to offer organisations the scale and performance required for big AI workloads, such as large language model (LLM) and deep learning recommendation model (DLRM) training.

“NVIDIA’s collaboration with HPE on this turnkey AI training and simulation solution, powered by NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, will provide customers with the performance needed to achieve breakthroughs in their generative AI initiatives,” said Ian Buck, Vice President of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA.

A suite of three software tools will help customers train and tune AI models and create their own AI applications. While HPE’s Machine Learning Development Environment will enable customers to develop and deploy AI models faster by integrating with popular ML frameworks and simplifying data preparation, the Cray Programming Environment suite will offer programmers a complete set of tools for developing, porting, debugging, and refining code.

The third element of the solution, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, will offer frameworks, pretrained models, and tools that streamline the development and deployment of production AI.

“The solution can scale up to thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) with an ability to dedicate the full capacity of nodes to support a single, AI workload for faster time-to-value,” read a press release from the company.

Also Read

RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1%

Why Nvidia is on a bull run on Wall Street despite slump in computer sales

Infosys teams up with Nvidia to build GenAI, to train 50,000 employees

HP bets big on gaming, SMB deals in India amid PC market headwinds

We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

Aequs bags a contract from Airbus for supply of critical components

Vedanta dispatches 1st supply of low-carbon aluminium in domestic market

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components


This supercomputing solution for generative AI will be available next month through HPE in more than 30 countries.
Topics : Hewlett Packard Nvidia artifical intelligence computers

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon