HPE and NVIDIA partner to launch a supercomputing solution in GenAI

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) on Wednesday announced a supercomputing solution for Artificial Intelligence (AI) training, in partnership with NVIDIA. The GenAI solution will be designed for large enterprises, research institutions, and government organisations to accelerate the training and tuning of AI models using private data sets.

This solution will have a software suite enabling customers to train models and develop AI applications. Further, liquid-cooled supercomputers, accelerated compute, networking, storage, and services will also be a part of the package.

“The world’s leading companies and research centres are training and tuning AI models to drive innovation and unlock breakthroughs in research, but to do so effectively and efficiently, they need purpose-built solutions,” said Justin Hotard, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HPC, AI & Labs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“To support generative AI, organisations need to leverage solutions that are sustainable and deliver the dedicated performance and scale of a supercomputer to support AI model training,” he added.

As a part of this solution, the software will be integrated with HPE Cray supercomputing technology that is powered by NVIDIA Grace Hopper GH200 Superchips. Together, it commits to offer organisations the scale and performance required for big AI workloads, such as large language model (LLM) and deep learning recommendation model (DLRM) training.

“NVIDIA’s collaboration with HPE on this turnkey AI training and simulation solution, powered by NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, will provide customers with the performance needed to achieve breakthroughs in their generative AI initiatives,” said Ian Buck, Vice President of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA.

A suite of three software tools will help customers train and tune AI models and create their own AI applications. While HPE’s Machine Learning Development Environment will enable customers to develop and deploy AI models faster by integrating with popular ML frameworks and simplifying data preparation, the Cray Programming Environment suite will offer programmers a complete set of tools for developing, porting, debugging, and refining code.

The third element of the solution, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, will offer frameworks, pretrained models, and tools that streamline the development and deployment of production AI.

“The solution can scale up to thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) with an ability to dedicate the full capacity of nodes to support a single, AI workload for faster time-to-value,” read a press release from the company.

Also Read RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1% Why Nvidia is on a bull run on Wall Street despite slump in computer sales Infosys teams up with Nvidia to build GenAI, to train 50,000 employees HP bets big on gaming, SMB deals in India amid PC market headwinds We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI Aequs bags a contract from Airbus for supply of critical components Vedanta dispatches 1st supply of low-carbon aluminium in domestic market ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components

This supercomputing solution for generative AI will be available next month through HPE in more than 30 countries.