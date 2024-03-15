Home / Companies / News / KKR mulls selling controlling stake in Indian school chain EuroKids Int'l

KKR mulls selling controlling stake in Indian school chain EuroKids Int'l

KKR could seek a valuation of about $1 billion for its majority stake, the people said

School kids (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri


KKR & Co is exploring options for EuroKids International, including selling its controlling stake in the Indian pre-school and early-learning chain, according to people familiar with the matter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The US private equity firm is looking to hire financial advisers to help evaluate a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. KKR could seek a valuation of about $1 billion for its majority stake, the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, they said, adding that KKR could decide not to pursue a deal.

A representative for KKR declined to comment. 

KKR bought a controlling stake in EuroKids for an undisclosed amount in 2019 from a consortium led by Indian private equity firm Gaja Capital.

Established in 2001, Mumbai-based EuroKids has a presence in more than 350 cities, according to its website. The company is part of Lighthouse Learning, an early childhood and kindergarten education group. 

Others have been assessing their investments in education-related assets globally. EQT AB and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have picked banks to advise them on a potential exit from Nord Anglia, Bloomberg News reported last month. They are considering seeking a valuation of about $15 billion for the international school operator, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, KKR is also exploring options for India’s JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., including selling its majority stake as the company is attracting interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg reported in late February. 

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

IPL 2024 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders entire squad and players' salary

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

At least 14 polling centres, 2 schools torched in B'desh ahead of elections

KKR holdings opens new office in Gurugram for global operating model

Integration challenges, valuations key hurdles for LTI Mindtree investors

Health tech company HiLabs raises $39 million in Series B financing

Adani's $2 bn Mumbai airport seeks to transform India into transit hub

Byju's must freeze $533 million in mixed win for lenders, says judge

Fund manager who helped Byju's hide $533 mn from its lenders to be jailed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KKRKKR & CoKKR IndiaEuroKidsSchool feesEducation ministry

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story