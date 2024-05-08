Home / Companies / News / Lam Research plans semiconductor fabrication supply chain in India

Lam Research Corporation on Wednesday announced its plans to expand its global semiconductor fabrication equipment supply chain to include India.

The company said it is assessing capabilities across various supply chain segments and is exploring India-based suppliers who can collaborate to fulfil the need for precision components, custom parts, high purity gas delivery systems and other assemblies that go into cutting-edge semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.
 

The global semiconductor industry is expected to grow to $ 1 trillion in annual revenue by the end of this decade, according to experts," the NASDAQ-listed global semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker said in a statement.

As demand for semiconductors increases, there is an even greater need for collaboration and global engagement of expertise, intellectual property, materials, and talent, it said, adding, Lam has been operating in India for more than 20 years, benefiting from its prime location close to customers in Asia.

Group vice president and head of global operations at Lam Research, Karthik Rammohan said: Leveraging the infrastructure and talent of our India Centre of Engineering, our new proactive initiative to drive supply chain growth in India also has the capacity to contribute to improved performance, sustainability, and enhanced capabilities for our customers regionally and across Asia.

