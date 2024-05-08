Home / Companies / News / Revenue in FY25 to grow around 15%, tensions in West Asia a factor: L&T CFO

The company's infrastructure segment, which contributes to about half of its total revenue, received orders worth 31.34 billion rupees during the quarter, with international orders contributing 22%.
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
India's national elections and global geopolitical tensions will hurt Indian engineering company Larsen and Toubro's (L&T) order inflow and revenue in fiscal year 2025, the firm said on Wednesday, after reporting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

"We expect revenue growth to be at around 15% for fiscal year 2025," Shankar Raman, the company's CFO said in a post earnings call.

Indian elections as well as geopolitical tensions in West Asia will affect both order inflow and execution, he said.

L&T had recorded a revenue growth of 21% during fiscal 2024.

Given the variety and scale of orders it receives, L&T's results are often seen as a bellwether for capital expenditure in the Indian economy.

Besides India, the company operates in the Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia.
 

L&T reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,396 crore ($526.5 million) for the January-March quarter, up 10% from last year and beating analysts' estimate of Rs 4,113 crore, as per LSEG data.

Its revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 67,079 crore in the March quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations of Rs 66,336 crore, with international revenue contributing 45% of the total.

Analysts have flagged that the robust capital expenditure environment, which fuelled L&T's profit for seven straight quarters, is likely to be subdued as government spending tapers ahead of national elections that started mid-April and will go on until early June.

L&T's consolidated order book as of March 31 rose to Rs 4.76 trillion, a 20% rise from a year earlier.

The company's infrastructure segment, which contributes to about half of its total revenue, received orders worth Rs 3,134 crore during the quarter, with international orders contributing 22%.

