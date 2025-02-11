Lam Research to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Lam Research, the US-based semiconductor services company, will invest Rs 10,000 crore in India, said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“One more milestone in our semiconductor journey: Lam Research announces major investment of over Rs 10,000 cr in India. Big vote of confidence in PM @narendramodi Ji’s semiconductor vision,” said Vaishnaw in a post on X.

Lam Research has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to lease and eventually purchase a land parcel at Whitefield in Bengaluru, the company's India general manager Rangesh Raghavan said in a post on LinkedIn.

"In July 2024, Lam announced its decision to expand its supply chain to India. Significant progress is already made with several custom parts and high precision components made by suppliers in India passing Lam's qualification cycle. Plans are underway to scale the India supply chain operation over the next few years to support global resilience objectives," Raghavan said in his post.

The Indian Semiconductor Mission has approved so far five projects under the India Semiconductor Mission which has an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. These projects includes the Sanand ATMP plant by Micron Technology.

India’s first commercial fabrication facility with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore, which is being set up by Tata Electronics in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in Dholera, Gujarat.

Second is the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and in Morigaon, Assam.

The Sanand OSAT facility will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), with total investment of Rs 7,500 crore.

Further, another OSAT unit, which is to come up in Morigaon, Assam, will be developed by Tata Electronics with an investment of Rs 27000 crore. Along with a OSAT facility by Kaynes.