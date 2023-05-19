Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

Grasim, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, got into paints in 2021. It had said then that its entry into the sector was to add size, scale and diversity to its existing businesses. In its October-December results presentation, the company said its overall capex of Rs 505 crore has been spent primarily on the acquisition of land parcels for the paints business. It had planned an investment of Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years, when it announced its entry into the sector. It intends to be the second largest player in the paints business.

JSW Paints, which entered the sector in 2019, has seen its revenue hit Rs 1,000 crore since, and expects it to touch Rs 5,000 crore by FY26.