Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

According to Indian Paints Association, the paints and coating sector in the country is expected to touch Rs one trillion in next five years, from Rs 62,000 cr currently

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Premium
May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Many large Indian companies are entering the Indian paint market with Pidilite Industries being the latest to tap into the high demand, high margin business.
According to the Indian Paints Association, the Indian paints and coating sector is expected to touch Rs one trillion in the next five years, from the current size of Rs 62,000 crore.

The Association had then said that the sector has been consistently achieving double-digit compounded annual growth rate for the past few years.
The first large player to announce its entry into the sector was JSW Paints in 2019, followed by Aditya Birla’s Grasim.

Pidilite Industries’s managing director, Bharat Puri told Business Standard that it has always been a part of the paints business and waterproofing and paints have an overlap has always been a part of the paints business.
“We had a demand from our dealers asking for us to give the full range of products as they did not want to buy the remaining products from competitors. We have only recently completed the range of products that we are offering, and are testing that in a few geographies,” said Puri.

JSW Paints, which entered the sector in 2019, has seen its revenue hit Rs 1,000 crore since, and expects it to touch Rs 5,000 crore by FY26.
Grasim, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, got into paints in 2021. It had said then that its entry into the sector was to add size, scale and diversity to its existing businesses. In its October-December results presentation, the company said its overall capex of Rs 505 crore has been spent primarily on the acquisition of land parcels for the paints business. It had planned an investment of Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years, when it announced its entry into the sector. It intends to be the second largest player in the paints business.

“The Capex spend is also progressing on expected lines, with total investments of over Rs 1,800 crore till date. The commercial launch is on schedule in Q4FY24 as per plan,” Pavan Jain, chief financial officer at Grasim Industries, told investors after posting its Q3 results.
Currently, the sector is dominated by Asian Paints, which holds the lion's share. The second and third positions are held by Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac, respectively.

“Demand for paints is very strong and it is a high growth sector that can still accommodate more players. Margins and ROE (return on equity) are also better in the paints business,” said Sachin Bobade, vice-president at brokerage firm Dolat Capital.
While competition has intensified in the segment, so has the fight for market share begun.

JSW Paints had moved the Competition Commission of India in 2019, alleging that soon after the launch of its decorative paints, Asian Paints had targeted dealers/distributors/retailers partnering JSW Paints.
JSW claimed Asian Paints had directed them to stop dealing with JSW, threatening to stop supplies to these dealers if they didn't comply. It also asked dealers to remove displays of JSW Paints’ products from their shelves, threatening them that it would not allow them discretionary discounts, among others, if they didn't.

However, in 2022, CCI dismissed JSW Paints' plea, which stated that Asian Paints blocked its entry into the decorative paints segment.
Following this JSW Paints moved NCLAT against CCI’s order.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

