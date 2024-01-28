Large shareholders to seek Zee Ent board views on future action plan

An institutional source said the action will be taken as early as next week and the move was triggered by the company's share price crash. The share prices of Zee nosedived sharply after the collapse of its merger agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India on January 22.

Emails sent to large shareholders of Zee - LIC, HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund - did not elicit any response. Zee Entertainment did not reply to an email seeking a response.

The founder promoters of Zee currently own 4 per cent stake in the company. The rest of the shareholding is with institutional shareholders and retail investors. Zee board has founder Subhash Chandra as Chairman Emeritus and his son Punit Goenka as MD and CEO.

A source said the large shareholders want to understand the future course of the company.

Sanjeev Bhasin, director, IIFL Securities, said mutual funds and other large institutions should come together to oust Goenka and the management. "It is strange how the promoters with less than 4 per cent stake are holding the company to ransom and all the large shareholders are not doing anything about it. Even the market regulator Sebi should intervene to protect all the shareholders. Zee has seen a lot of value destruction because of the promoters. The intrinsic value of Zee is much higher than what the market is assigning. Real value can be unlocked if there is a new management," Bhasin said.