Home / Companies / News / LeapFrog investments, Aavishkaar infuse $48 mn in Electronica Finance

LeapFrog investments, Aavishkaar infuse $48 mn in Electronica Finance

The fund will pave the way for EFL's expansion, specifically in financing for MSMEs in India's high-growth manufacturing sector

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global investment firm LeapFrog Investments and impact fund manager Aavishkaar Capital have jointly infused $48 million as equity capital in the Electronica Finance Limited (EFL). The investment aims to support Pune-based finance company’s plans for funding MSMEs and rooftop solar projects.

The funds secured would strengthen EFL’s balance sheet and provide the foundation for another phase of rapid expansion. It would be used to increase financing MSMEs in the high-growth potential manufacturing segment in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Shilpa Pophale, managing director & CEO, Electronica Finance said besides enhancing capital adequacy, the latest infusion would reduce leverage. Going forward, the aim is to maintain leverage below three times. “The association with two leading social impact investors can help us support small businesses to thrive and deliver resilient, low-carbon growth,” said Pophale.     

The company has grown its assets under management (AUM) by more than three times over the past five years. Its AUM now stands at close to Rs 4,000 crore and is projected to increase with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 35 per cent over the next three years. 

EFL offers a range of financial products including machine loans, rooftop solar loans, working capital loans, as well as micro loans against property in semi-urban and rural India, to provide sustainable financial inclusion.  

Stewart Langdon, partner, LeapFrog Investments, said funding plays a vital role in financial inclusion and climate resilience for small business owners who have long been overlooked by banks. Anurag Agrawal, partner, Aavishkaar Capital said his company is committed to channel capital to growing, resilient businesses and EFL brings significant opportunity to bolster the MSME market.

Also Read

Godrej Capital expects AUM to increase by 69% to Rs 30,000 crore by FY26

Bajaj Finance shares soar 4% as Q3 business update shows robust AUM growth

AUM to see 18-20% growth during second half: Shriram Finance's Revankar

ITeS, MSMEs set for stable growth amid global slowdown, shows report

Women-owned MSMEs boost jobs and economy ahead of women's day: Report

NLC India planning to sell renewable assets worth estimated $720 Million

Disney shareholders back CEO Robert Iger, rebuff activist shareholders

Calcutta HC admits petition filed by Tata Steel over loan waiver from SDF

Blackstone to invest $2 bn annually in India with primary focus on infra

Amazon web services slashes hundreds of jobs as part of cost-cutting drive

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Investmentfinance sectorMSMEsAUM

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story