Home / Companies / News / Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11

Press Trust of India
Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) have fixed April 26 as the new date for the second auction.

As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11.
 
The decision for the new date of April 26 was taken in the Committee of Creditors meeting held on Tuesday, sources said.
 
According to the sources, the bidders who have confirmed their participation in the second round of auction are IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree.
 
The major concern of the bidders is the compliance of the resolution plan with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP) guidelines. In the first round of the auction, the Hinduja Group firm submitted the bid post-auction date.
 
This post-auction bidding is being contested by Torrent Investment in the Supreme Court as it was the highest bidder.
 
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) also has to incorporate the Supreme Court order in the Challenge Mechanism, the sources added.
 
Meanwhile, the Administrator has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the extension of the deadline for completion of the resolution process to May 30.
 
The deadline to complete the resolution process of Reliance Capital has been extended multiple times in the past.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.
 
The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the firm.
 
Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).
 
The central bank subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.
 
In February last year, the RBI-appointed administrator invited expressions of interest for the sale of Reliance Capital. 

Topics :Reliance CaptialReliance Industriesauction

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

IPL Auction 2023 Highlights: Curran costliest at Rs 18.5 Cr, CSK get Stokes

Fintech firm BankBazaar.com plans to go public in next 12-18 months

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story