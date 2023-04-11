Home / Companies / News / MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

So most of our focus is where the homebuyers are. So, we work with about 200 projects in the country across all of the reputed developers, says Manish Shah, MD and CEO of Godrej capital

Manojit Saha
Premium
MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The latest business conglomerate to enter the financial services segment is Godrej Industries. In an interview with Manojit Saha, Godrej Capital’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Shah talks about the non-banking finance company’s growth plan. Edited excerpts: Godrej Capital has two lines of business -- housing finance and MSME lending. What is the loan book size of the housing

Topics :GodrejQ&AMSME

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Also Read

Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt

Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report

Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

Apple's India stores could up the brand value of its chosen addresses

Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel selects IBM for cloud-powered transformation

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story