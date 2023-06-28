Mobile user base drops 0.8 mn in Apr; Jio gains 3 mn subscribers: Trai data

In past 12 months, the number of wireless (mobile phone) subscriptions fell on six occasions. In April, urban areas lost 0.8 million mobile users, in a stark contrast to the previous month when 1.17 million new connections went online in cities. The number of connections in rural areas rose by a marginal 0.1 million in April, after a rise of 0.7 million in March.

The number of mobile phone connections in India fell by 0.8 million in April this year, after an increase of 1.96 million in March, the highest in nine months, the latest data from Trai showed.