LIC aims for double-digit premium growth in FY25, aided by product launches

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is aiming for double-digit growth in Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) during the current financial year (FY25) aided by new product launches and strengthening of agency channels. The insurance behemoth will also explore buying a stake in a standalone health insurance company, the management said during a post-earnings analyst call.

APE is a common measure of new business sales in the life insurance industry. It is calculated as annualised regular premiums plus 10 per cent of single premiums.

Speaking to the analysts, LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty said incremental growth in FY25 will be both on the product (mix) as well as the channel. “Last year, because of a directional change, we launched some products in the non-par segment and we have got the desired result,” he said.





The share of non-participating (non-par) products in the overall APE during FY24 increased to 18.32 per cent as compared to 8.89 per cent in FY23. The share of participating products (par products) dropped to 81.68 per cent from 91.11 per cent last year.

“During the current year (FY25) the focus on non-par products will continue, but we will have certain products catering to particular segments. So, this year we will find different varieties of products to cater to various segments,” he said.

On the channel front, the life insurance giant undertook an agency transformation programme in the financial year 2023-24. Further, the company expects to be stronger in rural areas this year and appoint at least one LIC agent in every gram panchayat.

The company added 271,000 new agents in FY24 as compared to 179,000 in FY23, with agent recruitment expected to continue in the current financial year as well. Agency channels account for 96 per cent of their business, whereas bancassurance and others account for 3.61 per cent. The officials of LIC expect the share of bancassurance and other channels in total business to grow to 5 – 6 per cent.

The profitability of the life insurance company demonstrated a marginal improvement with the value of new business (VNB) margin registered at 16.8 per cent in FY24 as compared to 16.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

According to analysts, even though LIC has been able to strengthen its share of individual non-par business, several other factors have prevented strong growth in the VNB margin.

“There has been a decline in the par and group (business) margin. One of the factors is the southward movement of the risk-free rate, which impacted all segments negatively. The other factor, which impacted the group business margin negatively, is the revision of annuity rates, with more benefits being given. There is also significant competitive pressure in group business,” said Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research and lead analyst, Yes Securities.

The management of the public sector insurer said going forward, they are employing a conscious strategy to balance growth and margin.

Mohanty also said that LIC will explore opportunities to enter the health insurance space along with acquiring a stake in a standalone health insurance company when the composite licence is approved.

In February 2024, a parliamentary panel recommended the introduction of a composite licence which will allow insurers to undertake life, general, or health insurance under one entity, aiming to increase insurance penetration in the country.

Many other life insurance companies have said they are open to entering the health insurance space once the regulation allows.