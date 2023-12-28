Home / Companies / News / LIC in discussion with RBI for access to debt data via CRILIC: Mohanty

LIC in discussion with RBI for access to debt data via CRILIC: Mohanty

Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILICS) is an RBI-run database of credit exposures of various lenders including those towards non-performing borrowers

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman, Life Insurance Corporation of India
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) chairman Siddhartha Mohanty on Thursday said the state-owned insurer is "in active discussion" with the Reserve Bank of India and confident of getting access to central bank's debt database CRILIC.

"It's an irony that despite being the largest debt investor, we don't have access to debt or the national debt database CRILIC. We are in active discussion with the regulator for the same and are confident of getting that access," Mohanty said at an economic conclave organised by SBI here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILICS) is an RBI-run database of credit exposures of various lenders including those towards non-performing borrowers.

Most of LIC's debt investments are in central as well as state governments' debt securities.

The LIC chairman said that not having access to CRILIC data is a risk for the insurer as its liabilities are long-term while assets are short-term.

The lack of access to CRILICS tilts the balance negatively towards LIC, Mohanty said, adding that he is optimistic that the central bank will allow the much-needed access to this database as the discussions with the regulator has been smooth and positive so far.

When asked about LIC's exposure towards non-government securities and state bonds, he told PTI that the company has over Rs 3 lakh crore of exposure to corporate debt. While the insurance company's equity exposure is over Rs 10.5 lakh crore, its total investments are over Rs 45 lakh crore.

Also Read

We are focussing to grow non-par premium: LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

LIC exploring possibility of setting up fintech arm says, Chairman Mohanty

LIC intends to set up office in GIFT City during this financial year

Former Odisha minister and Assembly Speaker Maheswar Mohanty passes away

LIC targets double-digit growth, plans 3-4 products for FY24: Chairman

Zomato receives Rs 402 cr GST show cause notice, says 'not liable to pay'

Global corporate landscape 2023: Mergers, closures, and leadership shifts

Bata India receives Rs 60 crore notice from sales tax authorities

Suzlon bags 300 MW project from Apraava Energy to supply wind turbines

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LIC RBIDebtCredit

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story