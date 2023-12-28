Global corporate landscape 2023: Mergers, closures, and leadership shifts

UBS completes acquisition of Credit Suisse
Hindenburg Research's report on Adani Group Hindenburg Research, known for scrutinising high-profile figures and companies, released a report on January 24, targeting the Adani Group. The report accused Adani Group of corporate misconduct and stock price manipulation, leading to a market capitalisation decrease of $105 billion (-45 per cent). Adani stocks experienced a relief rally after the Supreme Court stated that investigations could not be initiated solely based on media reports. In the same year, Hindenburg reports also implicated Block, a mobile payments company led by Jack Dorsey, in facilitating fraud against consumers and the government, as well as misleading investors with inflated numbers. Other companies scrutinised by the group include Icahn Enterprises, Freedom Holding, and Tingo (Nigeria), all experiencing market capitalisation declines ranging from 8-55 per cent after the publication of the reports.
Japan Industrial Partners Inc acquires Toshiba Corporation for $14 billion On March 23, Toshiba's board approved a buyout proposal amounting to 2 trillion yen ($14 billion) led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), which also includes financial services firm Orix, utility Chubu Electric Power and chipmaker Rohm. The acquisition was completed on September 21 and Toshiba has been delisted from Tokyo exchange after 74 years. The purchase price was at 4,620 yen ($31) and the number of shares purchased, at 78.65 per cent, exceeded the minimum requirement. Toshiba shares ended their last trading day at 4,590 yen, down 0.1 per cent from the previous day.
Twitter rebrands as "X" On July 23, Twitter rebranded as X. Elon Musk has been leading the platform since his acquisition in 2022 for $44 billion. The rebranding featured the replacement of the iconic blue bird logo with a stylised "X" logo across Twitter's websites, apps, and headquarters. Since its acquisition, Musk has made many changes to the platform including eliminating 3,700 jobs, which led to a lawsuit; removing Donald Trump's ban on the platform; charging monthly fees for verification marks, and temporarily capping the number of tweets that could be read in a day. Musk has said that he envisions the platform to become an "everything app".
Photo: Bloomberg
EY abandons plan to split audit and consulting units In April, EY, one of the Big Four accounting giants, reversed its decision to split its audit and consulting units, halting a proposed overhaul aimed at addressing regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest. Initially announced in September, the plan, known as Project Everest, aimed to spin off EY's consulting business and a significant portion of its tax practice into a standalone public company. Internal disagreements among partners, particularly regarding compensation and resources for the remaining audit practice, led to setbacks. Although EY expressed intentions to lay the groundwork for a possible future split, they acknowledged the need for additional time and investments to materialise this initiative.
Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition of VMware completed Broadcom successfully concluded its $61 billion acquisition of cloud software maker VMware on November 22. Initially announced in May 2022, the acquisition of one of the largest in the tech industry raised uncertainties among VMware users and employees about the product lines Broadcom would continue to support. Broadcom's CEO, Hock Tan, assured ongoing support and growth with plans to invest $2 billion annually in VMware. Half of this investment will be allocated to research and development, while the other half will expedite the deployment of VMware solutions through professional services provided by VMware and its partners.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected removal and reinstatement On November 17, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which released ChatGPT, was unexpectedly fired by the board, citing concerns about inconsistent communication. Reports hinted at internal tension over OpenAI's direction and technology use. The removal of Altman, who co-founded the nonprofit research lab in 2015, led to many employees threatening to quit.
Microsoft, a significant investor in OpenAI, hired Altman and Greg Brockman, another co-founder who resigned in protest. However, within days, Altman was reinstated as CEO of OpenAI, which led to a near-complete overhaul of the board.
Photo: Bloomberg
Alphabet terminates 12,000 employees amid economic concerns
