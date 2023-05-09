LIC increases its shareholding in Hindustan Petroleum by over 5%



In the regulatory filing, the company said, “Corporation’s shareholding in ‘Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’ has increased from 6,95,16,128 to 7,11,13,128 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 4.901per cent to 5.013 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company.” Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Tuesday, said its shareholding in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has increased to 5.013% per cent from 4.901 per cent.



The holding in the company crossed 5 per cent on May 8, 2023. The shares were acquired in the ordinary course of transaction through open market purchases, the company said in BSE filing.



It is an increase of 0.112 per cent on May 8, at an average cost of Rs 253.01, the insurance behemoth said. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. Its market capitalisation is Rs 36,194 crore.



On 24 April, LIC said its holding in L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a subsidiary of L&T, crossed past 5 per cent. The shares were acquired in ordinary course of transaction through open market, LIC said in a regulatory filing. LIC's shares closed at Rs 557.35 apiece on BSE, down 0.93 per cent. HPCL's share was up 0.81 per cent at closed at Rs 255.55.



The acquisition of shares were done during the period from October 20, 2021 to April 21, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 4,140.67 per shares, it said. The holding in company has crossed 5 per cent on April 21, 2023.