Home / Companies / News / Tata Advanced Systems partners Satellogic to develop local space tech

Tata Advanced Systems partners Satellogic to develop local space tech

For Satellogic it is a significant milestone as it enters the fast-growing Indian defence and commercial market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Advanced Systems (Photo: X)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Aerospace and defence solutions provider Tata Advanced Systems Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a collaboration with Satellogic Inc for establishing and developing local space technology capabilities in India.

The partnership with Satellogic -- a leader in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation (EO) data collection, is a first step in the company's satellite strategy, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For Satellogic it is a significant milestone as it enters the fast-growing Indian defence and commercial market, it added.

TASL and Satellogic will collaborate on the development of a new satellite design and work together to integrate multiple payloads on a single satellite that will generate a diverse range of data over India.

"The project will commence with comprehensive training, knowledge transfer, and local assembly of optical sub-metre resolution EO satellites, the first of which is planned to be launched as TSAT-1A," the statement said.

The focus will be on manufacturing satellites and developing imagery in India for national defence and commercial applications, toward which TASL is commissioning a satellite AIT plant at its Vemagal facility in Karnataka, it added.

TASL CEO and Managing Director Sukaran Singh said Satellogic is a company with best-in-class technology and an entrepreneurial mindset.

"Additionally, TASL will also work with local SMEs for payloads and other technologies to bolster India content," Singh added.

Satellogic CEO and Founder Emiliano Kargieman said, "This collaboration will accelerate space capacity building for one of the largest nations in the world with the goal of enabling the advancement of commercial space capabilities and greater access to critical information for a range of applications such as security, sustainability, and energy.".

This contract marks Satellogic's second space systems customer, following an agreement with an international space agency, the statement said.

Also Read

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

ISRO's human spaceflight programme gets boost with Chandrayaan-3 success

Isro gears up for maiden human space flight with launch of test vehicle

Isro scientist VR Lalithambika conferred highest French civilian award

North Korea's attempt to launch first spy satellite ends in failure

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags project worth Rs 101 cr from Tridhaatu Aranya

Indian IT industry to be worth $350 bn by 2030: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Goldi Solar offers rooftop installation to workers rescued in Uttarkashi

Adani Power to blend green ammonia with coal to run 330-MW boiler

Bharti Telecom plans its biggest-ever rupee bonds worth Rs 8,000 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata Advanced Systemsspace technology

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story