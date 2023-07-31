LIC Mutual Fund completes the takeover of IDBI Mutual Fund schemes

The merger is likely to have taken LIC MF's assets under management (AUM) past Rs. 21,000 crore. At the end of June, the AUM of LIC MF and IDBI MF stood at Rs. 18,400 crore and Rs. 3,650 crore, respectively.
Société Générale on Monday picked up 1.08 per cent stake in private sector lender Bandhan Bank. The investment major bought nearly 17.5 million shares at Rs. 218.6 apiece in two tranches for a total of Rs. 382 crore. Shares of Bandhan last closed at Rs. 223.3, up 2.9 per cent over its previous close.