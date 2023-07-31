Home / Companies / News / LIC Mutual Fund completes the takeover of IDBI Mutual Fund schemes

LIC Mutual Fund completes the takeover of IDBI Mutual Fund schemes

At the end of June, the AUM of LIC MF and IDBI MF stood at Rs. 18,400 crore and Rs. 3,650 crore, respectively

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

LIC Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday said it has completed the takeover of schemes of IDBI MF. Out of 20 schemes of IDBI MF, 10 have been merged with similar schemes of LIC MF and the remaining 10 have been taken over by LIC MF. 

The merger is likely to have taken LIC MF's assets under management (AUM) past Rs. 21,000 crore. At the end of June, the AUM of LIC MF and IDBI MF stood at Rs. 18,400 crore and Rs. 3,650 crore, respectively. 
 
“The merger complements our goal to strengthen our scheme offerings in the mid-cap, small-cap, gold fund, passive fund segments, etc. The merger will help us build wider market presence and offer a more extensive range of product basket,” said TS Ramakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of LIC MF. 

Société Générale picks up 1.08% in Bandhan Bank

Société Générale on Monday picked up 1.08 per cent stake in private sector lender Bandhan Bank. The investment major bought nearly 17.5 million shares at Rs. 218.6 apiece in two tranches for a total of Rs. 382 crore. Shares of Bandhan last closed at Rs. 223.3, up 2.9 per cent over its previous close.



 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

IDFC Mutual Fund rebrands itself as Bandhan MF, fund house unveils new logo

LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low

Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024

Alphabet owned Google's dominance sparks South African antitrust crackdown

NTPC arm 'NTPC REL' gets letter of award for 550 MW solar project

Tata Power launches RFID-enabled cards to support its EV charging ecosystem

Allegra, Dolo-650 among 300 pharmaceutical brands to have QR codes

Powergrid Q1 profit falls 5% to Rs 3,597 cr on subdued transmission demand

Topics :LIC Mutual FundBandhan Bank

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story