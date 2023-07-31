LIC Mutual Fund completes the takeover of IDBI Mutual Fund schemes

LIC Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday said it has completed the takeover of schemes of IDBI MF. Out of 20 schemes of IDBI MF, 10 have been merged with similar schemes of LIC MF and the remaining 10 have been taken over by LIC MF.



The merger is likely to have taken LIC MF's assets under management (AUM) past Rs. 21,000 crore. At the end of June, the AUM of LIC MF and IDBI MF stood at Rs. 18,400 crore and Rs. 3,650 crore, respectively.

