Home / Companies / News / LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about 2 per cent through open market acquisition.

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 per cent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent, it said.

Prior to the acquisition, LIC held 6.86 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Also Read

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

RAMP Global inks partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into EV biz

Shriram Life Insurance rolls out unit-linked plan with flexible options

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Adani to slow down on acquisitions to focus on existing projects: Report

ReNew Energy Global Plc posts Rs 7.4 crore net profit in March quarter

Topics :LIC Tech MahindraStake sale

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story