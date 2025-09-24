Home / Companies / News / Glenmark Pharma signs $18 mn deal with Hengrui for cancer therapy drug

Glenmark Pharma signs $18 mn deal with Hengrui for cancer therapy drug

The agreement gives Glenmark exclusive rights to develop and commercialise cancer drug Trastuzumab Rezetecan outside China, the US, Europe, and other select markets

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments
Under the deal, Glenmark will make an upfront payment of $18 million, the pharma firm said in a BSE filing.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Glenmark Specialty SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday announced that it has bagged an exclusive licence with China’s Hengrui Pharma for its cancer treatment drug Trastuzumab Rezetecan.
 
The agreement gives Glenmark exclusive rights to develop and commercialise the drug in all territories except Mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR, the Macao SAR, Taiwan Region, the United States (US), Canada, Europe, Japan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the company added.
 
Under the deal, Glenmark will make an upfront payment of $18 million, the pharma firm said in a BSE filing. It added that Hengrui is also eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.093 billion, in addition to royalties linked to net sales in licensed markets. 
 
“We are delighted to collaborate with Hengrui and build on the scientific momentum of Trastuzumab Rezetecan as we continue expanding our oncology pipeline and leadership,” said Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
 
Adding to it, Jo Feng, president of Hengrui Pharma, said: “This collaboration with Glenmark is a significant step in Hengrui’s ongoing strategy to deepen its presence in emerging markets. We look forward to working together to enhance the accessibility of innovative therapies and to bring new hope to patients in more countries and regions.”
 
Trastuzumab Rezetecan was approved in China in May 2025 for adults with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer carrying a HER2 mutation, after at least one prior therapy. The drug is also under review for breast cancer. It has Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for nine cancers, including lung, breast, gastric, colorectal, biliary tract, and gynaecological tumours. In August 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it Orphan Drug Designation for gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, the company said.
 
Shares of Glenmark Pharma closed at ₹2,017.80 each on the BSE on Wednesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Forevermark opens 1st flagship store in Delhi, plans 100 outlets by 2030

Investcorp sells 6.8% stake in NDR InvIT via ₹305 crore block trade

Flipkart reports 21% rise in user visits during Big Billion Days sale

Anand Piramal to become chairman of Piramal Finance after merger

Abhishek Maheshwari joins OneAssist as CEO to drive expansion and AI push

Topics :cancer drugsGlenmark PharmaceuticalsDrug licensingBS Web Reportscancer treatment

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story