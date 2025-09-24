Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic HIV treatment drug

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets of strength 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility, it added.
Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets, 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg are bioequivalent to Biktarvy Tablets, 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg of Gilead Sciences, Inc., and indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 25 kg, it added.
Citing IQVIA MAT July 2025 data, Lupin said the Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (Biktarvy) had estimated annual sales of $ 16,237 million in the US.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app