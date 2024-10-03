LML sues Bajaj Auto over unauthorised use of 'Freedom' trademark

SG Corporate Mobility -- the parent company of the Indian two-wheeler brand LML -- has taken auto major Bajaj Auto to high court, claiming that it was illegally using its ‘Freedom’ trademark in newly-launched Bajaj Freedom CNG motorbikes.

SG Corporate Mobility claims that the term 'Freedom' has a deep-rooted association dating back to 2002 when the company had introduced its 'LML Freedom' motorcycle.

The trademark ‘Freedom,’ along with the ‘LML’ brand, was officially assigned to SG Corporate Mobility in 2021 after being transferred by LML. The lawsuit claims that Bajaj’s use of ‘Freedom’ infringes on these trademark rights, as well as the goodwill associated with the brand.

According to the company, Bajaj’s use of ‘Freedom’ infringes on its trademark rights which in turn is diluting its established reputation as well as the goodwill associated with the brand which has been cultivated over decades.

In recent years, SG Corporate Mobility has been working towards relaunching the LML brand and expanding its product offerings. The company has announced plans to introduce new scooters and motorcycles under the ‘Freedom’ label through its sister company, LML Emotion Pvt Ltd.

In 2022, SG Corporate Mobility announced its collaboration with Saera Electric Auto, which formerly manufactured Harley Davidson motorcycles in India. The partnership was aimed at reclaiming LML’s market share, with plans to use Saera’s manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana, to produce new two-wheeler models under the ‘Freedom’ and ‘LML’ brands.

In the same year, SG Corporate Mobility unveiled the ‘LML Star’ electric scooters, marking its entry into the electric two-wheeler market.

SG Corporate Mobility is represented by the law firm Anand and Anand, with Advocate Pravin Anand leading the legal team, along with Advocate Jaya Negi and Advocate Yashi Agrawal. The case is currently pending in the Delhi High Court.