Lodha clocks record pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore in Q4 FY25, up 14%

Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers (Lodha) achieved its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), up 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Overall, in FY25, the company’s pre-sales or properties sold before they're constructed stood at Rs 17,630 crore, surpassing its annual guidance of Rs 17,500 crore. Annually, the pre-sales grew by 21 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth in pre-sales numbers indicates an improved early market demand, which is a positive for the sector amid the turmoil in equity markets. Further, on the back of strong collections, the company’s net debt reduced by Rs 320 crore during the quarter to Rs 3,990 crore, below the company's target ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity.

The company’s collections were Rs 4,440 crore for Q4FY25, showing a growth of 26 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its FY25 collections stood at Rs 14,490 crore, up 29 per cent Y-o-Y.

In Q4FY25, the company added two new projects in Pune with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,300 crore. The company is aiming to become the number one developer in Pune with its current presence at nine locations in the city.

During FY25, the company added 10 new projects, excluding digital infrastructure projects, with a GDV of Rs 23,700 crore across the Mumbai metropolitan region, Bengaluru, and Pune, surpassing its full-year guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

For its digital infrastructure arm (warehousing and industrial), the company added two projects in the national capital region (NCR) and Chennai.

Additionally, the company is going through the mediation procedure, as advised by the Bombay High Court, to resolve a trademark dispute with Abhishek’s younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha’s House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

In January 2025, Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the name ‘Lodha’, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages.

During the company’s Q3FY25 earnings call, Abhishek stated that the trademark dispute has no ongoing impact on his company’s operational performance.