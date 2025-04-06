E-buses to form 50% of India business by FY27: JBM Auto's Nishant Arya

JBM Auto, a $3 billion global conglomerate with a presence in over 37 countries, sees its electric buses (e-buses) contributing 50 per cent to its overall business in India by FY27, Nishant Arya, vice chairman of the company, told Business Standard in an interview.

With an order book of over 10,000 e-buses, the company expects to deliver them in the next two years, by FY27, Arya added. The company received an order size of around 6,300 in FY24.

At present, the e-bus business accounts for around 35 per cent of JBM Auto’s revenue. The company, a key player in India’s automotive sector, particularly in the e-bus segment, has a market share of 30–40 per cent in India.

India sold 3,314 e-buses in FY25 compared to 3,516 in FY24. JBM Auto and JBM Electric Pvt Ltd sold 379 e-buses in FY25 against 530 in FY24 and 8 so far in the current financial year, according to data from the Vahan portal (excluding Telangana and Lakshadweep). Arya said JBM plans to participate in the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ (MHI) Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, with the company’s Bawal plant near Gurgaon manufacturing and assembling batteries for all kinds of vehicles. With an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore, the ACC battery storage PLI aims to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage by setting up giga-scale ACC and battery manufacturing facilities in the country, with emphasis on maximum domestic value addition.

With a capacity to manufacture 20,000 e-buses in the Delhi NCR unit, JBM EV Ventures aims to revolutionise the EV battery ecosystem by introducing flexible and cost-effective battery management solutions through battery subscription and leasing, infrastructure development, and allied services expansion in the coming years, Arya said. Regarding availing subsidy under the PM e-Bus scheme, he said the company has already been awarded contracts under Phase-I and Phase-II of the scheme and “the roll-out will start now in a few states, majorly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Haryana this year”. Launched in August 2023, the PM-eBus Sewa scheme aims to augment public transport by deploying 10,000 e-buses on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with cities selected through a challenge method and central assistance provided on a per-kilometre basis.

Under Phase-I and Phase-II, a total demand for 6,743 electric buses has been aggregated to date. The Phase-II tender for 4,588 e-buses is currently live and a letter of acceptance for 1,390 e-buses has already been issued. JBM is unlikely to bear the brunt of the US’s reciprocal tariff , but overall, economies that depend heavily on trade will be severely affected, Arya said. “India is a high-consumption economy, and our domestic requirement is huge. So, the impact on the Indian economy will be minuscule, even if you look at the e-bus segment.” The penetration of e-buses in developed economies like China and European countries is somewhere around 300 buses per 1,000 people, whereas in India, the figure is nearly 30. "The gap is huge and our country has so much potential that this requirement has to be bridged first," he opined.

According to a CareEdge report released last month, in India, e-bus penetration is currently around 4 per cent of total bus registrations and is expected to increase to 15 per cent by FY27 due to cost reductions, better charging infrastructure, and supportive policies. “We're not saying that we are not going to export at all — from India we are looking at exports — but the domestic potential available right now will suffice the requirements. We will be looking at both because, obviously, we have already set up our offices in the Middle East and developed products, and the buses will soon be shipped,” Arya further said.