Sun Pharma launches Fexuprazan tablets for Erosive Esophagitis treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has introduced a medication for the treatment of Erosive Esophagitis of all grades.

The Mumbai-based drug major, in a statement, said it has launched Fexuprazan tablets (40 mg) in India under the brand name Fexuclue, a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB).

The product is approved as a new treatment for adults with Erosive Esophagitis of all grades, it added.

Sun Pharma has obtained rights from South Korea-based Daewoong Pharmaceutical to manufacture and commercialise the medication in India.

As per the agreement terms, Daewoong will be entitled to upfront and milestone payments, including royalties, it said.

"Erosive Esophagitis is a serious condition that greatly affects patients' quality of life. Despite available treatments, there remains a significant unmet need in its management. Fexuclue is a best-in-class treatment option with the potential to bridge this gap," Sun Pharma CEO India Business Kirti Ganorkar stated.

Fexuprazan was evaluated in a double-blind, double-dummy, comparative Phase 3 study in the adult Indian population.

The primary efficacy measure was the healing of Erosive Esophagitis, which was confirmed endoscopically.

The study met its primary endpoint. Over 95 per cent of the patients achieved Erosive Esophagitis healing by 8 weeks, the drug maker said.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 2.97 per cent down at Rs 1,658.60 apiece on BSE.