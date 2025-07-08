Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers buys 5 land parcels to build homes worth Rs 22,700 cr

Lodha Developers buys 5 land parcels to build homes worth Rs 22,700 cr

Lodha Developers said it has achieved more than 90 per cent of its target to add Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects this fiscal

Lodha group, Macrotech developers
Lodha Developers said it would meet the sales bookings target of Rs 21,000 crore for this fiscal year | Image: Lodha group website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Lodha Developers has acquired five land parcels in the Mumbai region, Pune and Bengaluru during the June quarter to develop housing projects with a total revenue potential of Rs 22,700 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Lodha Developers said, "In April-June quarter of 2025-26, we added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru with GDV (gross development value) of Rs 22700 crore."  The company did not mention whether these land parcels were acquired outright or whether it entered into a partnership with landowners.

Lodha Developers, erstwhile Macrotech Developers, acquired 10 land parcels during the last fiscal year to develop housing projects with a total sales value of Rs 23,700 crore, as it seeks to expand business amid strong demand.

Lodha Developers said it has achieved more than 90 per cent of its target to add Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects this fiscal.

The company reported a 10 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 4,450 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.

The growth was despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in a 'loss' of activity for around two weeks, the company said.

Lodha Developers said it would meet the sales bookings target of Rs 21,000 crore for this fiscal year.

"With further strengthening of our launch pipeline for the current fiscal on the back of significant business development achieved during the June quarter, we remain on track to achieve FY26 presales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore," the company said.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sobha Q1 pre-sales rises 11% to ₹2,079 cr on better demand for homes

Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

Nectar to sell API, formulations and menthol biz to Ceph for ₹1,290 cr

Jindal Steel Duqm to start Oman-based 5 MTPA green steel plant in 2028

Tata Projects eyes order book of over Rs 60,000 cr from infra biz by 2030

Topics :Lodha DevelopersLodha GroupLodha familyReal Estate Real estate developers

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story