Lodha Developers buys 5 land parcels to build homes worth Rs 22,700 cr

Realty firm Lodha Developers has acquired five land parcels in the Mumbai region, Pune and Bengaluru during the June quarter to develop housing projects with a total revenue potential of Rs 22,700 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Lodha Developers said, "In April-June quarter of 2025-26, we added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru with GDV (gross development value) of Rs 22700 crore." The company did not mention whether these land parcels were acquired outright or whether it entered into a partnership with landowners.

Lodha Developers, erstwhile Macrotech Developers, acquired 10 land parcels during the last fiscal year to develop housing projects with a total sales value of Rs 23,700 crore, as it seeks to expand business amid strong demand.

Lodha Developers said it has achieved more than 90 per cent of its target to add Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects this fiscal. The company reported a 10 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 4,450 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand. The growth was despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in a 'loss' of activity for around two weeks, the company said. Lodha Developers said it would meet the sales bookings target of Rs 21,000 crore for this fiscal year.