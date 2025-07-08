Tata Projects eyes order book of over Rs 60,000 cr from infra biz by 2030

The Buildings and Infrastructure (B&I) division of Tata Projects, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Tata Group, is eyeing an order book of Rs 60,000–70,000 crore by 2030, according to Raman Kapil, Chief Operating Officer, B&I, Tata Projects.

The business’s order book as of 31 March 2025 stood at around Rs 30,000 crore, featuring projects across segments such as transport infrastructure, residential, commercial and industrial real estate.

“We’re targeting metro projects, mega bridges, renewable and nuclear power, and private real estate. We’ll go deeper in select cities, particularly in the data centre, aviation and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) segments,” Kapil said. The company aims to focus more on geographies such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the division's annual turnover stood at around Rs 9,500 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), against Tata Projects' total income of Rs 17,564.89 crore in FY25. The company's B&I arm aims to grow its turnover to Rs 15,000–16,000 crore by FY30. The B&I division contributes about 50 per cent to Tata Projects' overall revenue. The rest is contributed by the Energy and Industrial (E&I) division of the company. In FY25, Tata Projects incurred a loss of Rs 696.56 crore against a profit of Rs 81.96 crore in FY24. "Growth comes with challenges. We also have our own share of those challenges. But we have mostly come out of it, and now our paths and our directions are very clear," Kapil explained.

Currently, 60 per cent of B&I's order book is third-party, while 40 per cent comes from Tata Group projects. Kapil stated that there would be more group projects going ahead (45 per cent), leveraging the synergy with group companies. "We aim to shift to a 55:45 ratio, growing our share of group projects," he added. Further, the division would prefer private sector projects over government ones. According to Kapil, government sector projects come with challenges—approvals, right of way (RoW) issues and fund flow. "We focus on financially secured government projects while prioritising private sector opportunities."

The division has been working on government projects such as metro lines across top-tier cities worth over Rs 12,500 crore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link worth Rs 2,400 crore (40 per cent stake), and the BDD Chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai worth Rs 11,744 crore (through a consortium of Tata Projects, Capacit’e Infraprojects and CITIC Group). However, going ahead, the company is not very keen to work on redevelopment projects such as that of BDD. “We aim to complete BDD before taking up similar redevelopment projects. Our focus remains on private sector building projects.” Kapil also emphasised that the company does not want to enter the public–private partnership (PPP) space for the next three to four years.