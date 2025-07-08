Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

Located in Butibori, Nagpur district of Maharashtra, VIPL comprises two 300 MW domestic coal-fired units.

Following the acquisition, APL’s total operational capacity has risen to 18,150 MW. The company aims to scale this to 30,670 MW by FY30 through a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects.

The current pipeline includes six brownfield ultra-supercritical thermal power projects (USCTPPs) of 1,600 MW each at existing sites in Singrauli-Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur, Raigarh and Korba (Chhattisgarh), and Kawai (Rajasthan). A 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP is under development at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

APL is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW supercritical plant at Korba, which was previously acquired.

“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets,” said SB Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power.

Adani Power generated 100 bn units of energy in 2025