Lodha Developers buys 80% stake in Pune-based SRPL for ₹294 crore

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty for ₹294 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It sells properties under Lodha brand.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire stake in Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd (SRPL).

Lodha Developers will acquire 80 per cent equity stake in SRPL. The cost of acquisition is ₹294.07 crore.

SRPL will become a subsidiary of the Lodha Developers.

SRPL is into real estate business in Pune, the filing said.

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹956.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at ₹944.4 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to ₹4,775.4 crore in the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹4,146.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired 5 land parcels in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru in the October-December quarter to develop projects, which have an estimated sales value of nearly ₹34,000 crore. It acquires land parcels through outright purchases as well as forming partnerships with landowners to create a strong pipeline of future projects.