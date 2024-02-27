Home / Companies / News / Logistics firm Shadowfax raises $100 million in TPG-led funding round

Logistics firm Shadowfax raises $100 million in TPG-led funding round

The company declined to disclose the valuation at which it raised the funds. It was last valued at $632 million, as of April 2022, per data from investment tracker Tracxn

Annual e-commerce shipment volumes in India are expected to grow at least five-fold to 20 billion by 2030 from 3.9 billion in 2022, according to a report by consultancy firm Redseer
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Indian logistics firm Shadowfax on Tuesday said it raised $100 million in a funding round led by US private equity firm TPG to extend last-mile delivery services.
 
The company declined to disclose the valuation at which it raised the funds. It was last valued at $632 million, as of April 2022, per data from investment tracker Tracxn.
 

Besides TPG, existing investors, including Walmart -owned e-commerce platform Flipkart, fund house Mirae Asset, and International Finance Corp, also participated in the funding round, according to a statement.
 
Early investor Eight Roads Ventures sold some of its stake in Shadowfax, the statement said, without specifying details.
"This round encompasses a blend of primary, secondary and venture debt financing," Shadowfax said.
 
Logistics firms such as Shadowfax, Delhivery and DHL-owned Blue Dart Express have hugely benefited as Indians increasingly shop online for everything from electronics to fashion.
 
Annual e-commerce shipment volumes in India are expected to grow at least five-fold to 20 billion by 2030 from 3.9 billion in 2022, according to a report by consultancy firm Redseer.

Topics :Private EquityShadowfaxlogistics sectorlogisticsTPG

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

