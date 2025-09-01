Home / Companies / News / Lower GST on 2Ws will boost affordability, aid buyers: Hero MotoCorp chief

Lower GST on 2Ws will boost affordability, aid buyers: Hero MotoCorp chief

Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal said the two-wheeler industry is not only a key driver of mobility but also a vital pillar of the national economy

Pawan Munjal
Pawan Munjal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lowering of GST on two-wheelers will serve as a crucial enabler, offering much-needed relief to first-time buyers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, where it is the backbone of personal mobility, Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal said on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting of the GST Council this week, Munjal said the two-wheeler industry is not only a key driver of mobility but also a vital pillar of the national economy, contributing substantially to government revenues and generating employment across its value chain.

Welcoming the government's decision for GST reforms and a possible cut in GST rates on two-wheelers, in a statement, he said, "This progressive step will serve as a crucial enabler, offering much-needed relief to first-time buyers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where two-wheelers remain the backbone of personal mobility. It will significantly enhance accessibility and affordability for millions of Indians."  He further said the two-wheeler industry is not only a key driver of mobility but also a vital pillar of the national economy, contributing substantially to government revenues and generating employment across its value chain.

At present, two-wheelers of up to 350 cc engine are placed at 28 per cent GST slab, while those with an engine capacity of over 350 cc attract 28 per cent GST with 3 per cent compensation cess.

The meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising ministers from all states and UTs, on September 3 and 4, to discuss reforms proposed by the Centre that mooted most goods be charged at either 5 per cent or 18 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India fined ₹10.72 lakh for non-compliance with Sebi directives

Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to strengthen global delivery centres

NSE, BSE impose ₹673,780 fine on MTNL for non-compliance of Sebi norms

Topics :GST RevampHero MotoCorptwo wheelers

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story