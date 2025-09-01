Lower GST on 2Ws will boost affordability, aid buyers: Hero MotoCorp chief

Lowering of GST on two-wheelers will serve as a crucial enabler, offering much-needed relief to first-time buyers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, where it is the backbone of personal mobility, Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal said on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting of the GST Council this week, Munjal said the two-wheeler industry is not only a key driver of mobility but also a vital pillar of the national economy, contributing substantially to government revenues and generating employment across its value chain.

