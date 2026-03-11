LPG shortage forces Infosys to limit catering services on campuses

IT services major Infosys has issued an advisory to employees across its campuses in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai after LPG availability for food court vendors was curtailed following revised government guidelines on the fuel’s use across sectors.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the resulting curbs on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies are beginning to ripple through corporate campuses in India, forcing companies to adopt contingency measures for food services.

According to the company’s communication to employees, seen by Business Standard, food court operations will be realigned from March 12. Certain offerings will be limited, including the withdrawal of live counter options.

Limited menus and alternate cooking arrangements To manage the disruption, the company has introduced several temporary measures. “Food courts across campuses will operate with limited menus. Some of the cooked food will be sourced from vendors’ central kitchens externally, and alternative cooking arrangements such as electrical appliances and biofuel will be used more extensively,” the advisory for employees at the Pune campus said. “Food court vendors are currently receiving reduced LPG supplies from their respective providers. Despite their sincere efforts to continue operations, the limited availability of LPG is restricting their ability to operate at full capacity,” the company added.

Infosys has also urged employees to cooperate during the period of constrained supply. Staff have been advised to avoid organising on-campus events that require catering and to bring food from home wherever feasible to reduce pressure on campus food services. Biogas capacity on campuses Infosys is among a handful of companies that operate biogas plants at their campuses. According to the firm’s FY25 ESG report, it has created capacity to treat 100 per cent of organic waste generated on campuses, including food and garden waste, through biogas plants and organic waste converters. However, it could not be ascertained what proportion of the company’s fuel requirements is currently met through biogas.