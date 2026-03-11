Cred gets final license from RBI to operate as payment aggregator

Fintech firm Cred received a final licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday to become a payment aggregator, allowing the firm to onboard merchants, collect payments on their behalf across instruments, and handle settlement and refunds.

The Bengaluru-based fintech company has an online and physical payment aggregator licence along with a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) approval from the banking regulator.

“Stakeholder trust has been central to how we’ve built Cred from the get-go; we’ve operated with a high bar for performance, reliability, transparency, and governance from day zero. The authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator reflects the trust we’ve consistently built across the ecosystem and sets the foundation for the next chapter of enabling financial progress for India’s most creditworthy,” said Kunal Shah, founder, Cred.