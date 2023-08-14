LS Digital buys Social Panga in 3rd acquisition after Langoor, F1 Studioz

India's largest digital marketing services firm, LS Digital (formerly Logicserve Digital), has acquired Social Panga, according to a statement by the company. The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital's 6-pillar framework, which comprises Media, UI/UX, Creative & Communication, CX (MarTech), Data & Insights, and Tech Innovations.

This is LS Digital's third acquisition. Last year, it acquired Langoor Digital and F1 Studioz.

"It marks a significant step towards realising the goal of creating an end-to-end suite of services in India for the world," it said.

"Social Panga will give the group an extra edge to our robust digital marketing transformation services. We share a common vision of building this group for the globe with Indian roots. This further enhances our capabilities post Langoor Digital & F1Studioz joined the group last year," said Prasad Shejale, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of LS Digital.

Social Panga has a presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, with over 150 clients and a team of over 350 employees. It also has an in-house video production wing, The Yellow Shutter, that has shot over 100 advertising films.

Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, said, "We are charged up for this partnership, as it's the first time in Indian advertising industry juggernauts and experts in their specific areas have come together to rewrite the norms to form a lethal force not just for India but for the globe. Our vision of building an Indian group with all specialised offerings is coming to life, allowing us to serve our customers with the best of class, unified solutions."

"AI propels our innovative thinking, while the media magnifies it. For the first time in India, significant agencies are uniting, setting us apart. With experienced founders and specialised teams, we're crafting India's largest integrated marketing platform. From India to the World, our specialised approach tackles business challenges head-on. We stand strong, a specialised team, poised to be a force from India, one country at a time," added Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga.