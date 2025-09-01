Home / Companies / News / L&T Semiconductor Technologies plans China entry, eyes $1 bn revenue

L&T Semiconductor Technologies plans China entry, eyes $1 bn revenue

L&T Semiconductor Technologies may enter China by FY27, outsourcing chip production to local fabs, as it targets $1 billion revenue and weighs IPO plans after $500 million milestone

Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer, L&T Semiconductor Technologies
premium
Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer, L&T Semiconductor Technologies
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), the semiconductor arm of the L&T group, is evaluating entry into the China market by the next financial year, where it plans to both design chips and sell to Chinese companies, chief executive officer Sandeep Kumar said in an exclusive interaction.
 
“We have been looking at going into China for a while. The plan is to study that entry by the end of the year and then make a decision. If there’s a positive outcome, we will start next financial year; we will set up operations to sell to China and set up the supply chains,” Kumar said, adding that catering to the China market was driven by the upside that higher volumes could bring to overall operations.
 
“China is a huge market and we need volumes in the semiconductor business where what we sell is less than a dollar a piece. While China, the US and Europe have volumes, India can export,” Kumar said. He noted that the key to success would lie in winning clients and securing large orders while competing with multinational companies and Chinese players that may receive subsidies for local manufacturing.
 
Kumar clarified that since the company is primarily into designing semiconductor chips, it would outsource production to semiconductor fabs in China and may use that as a base for supplying to other global markets if the plan goes ahead.
 
The China discussions come as Sino-Indian relations show signs of thawing amid the impact of Trump tariffs, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, where they agreed that their economies could help stabilise world trade, Business Standard reported on Monday.
 
Kumar added that LTSCT is on track to achieve $1 billion in revenue within seven years of operations, after which it may consider setting up a fabrication plant in India. “Right now, there are no plans to build a fab. We’re just starting out; we have 12–15 products that we’re selling to 8–10 customers, and 30–40 more customers are in the pipeline,” he said.
 
For FY26, the company expects to clock revenues between $50 million and $100 million on the back of a strong order book. Having hired 400 people, it plans to increase headcount to 500 this year and scale up operations over the next three to four years.
 
On a possible public listing, Kumar said the company would consider an IPO once it approaches $500 million in revenues, a milestone expected in the next two to three years.
 
The company is close to completing the acquisition of Japan’s Fujitsu General, which it bought for Rs 118.34 crore in June, expanding into power modules used in robotics and air conditioners. Production facilities will be shifted from Japan to Kaynes Semicon in Bengaluru, which will manufacture for LTSCT. The company is also supplying chips to the industrial motor control market and plans to expand into security surveillance, automotive and telecom segments.
 
Kumar added that while LTSCT remains open to acquisitions, its focus would be on acquiring technologies or expanding production scale.

Topics :L&T semiconductorChina

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

