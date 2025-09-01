Ceat to invest $171 mn in Sri Lanka after completing Camso acquisition

Tyre maker Ceat announced a $171 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) investment in Sri Lanka as it completed the acquisition of Michelin Group’s Camso construction compact line business, including the Midigama plant and the casting products plant in Kotugoda.
The announcement came post market hours. Ceat’s stock closed up 2.38 per cent on the BSE.
The investment will expand manufacturing capacity for off-highway tyres (OHT) and tracks at the Midigama and Kotugoda facilities, which will focus on export-oriented production.
Last December, Ceat entered into an agreement with Michelin to acquire the Camso brand’s off-highway construction equipment bias tyres and tracks business in an all-cash deal worth $225 million (Rs 1,900 crore). The acquisition included two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and global rights to the Camso brand. The acquired business recorded revenues of $213 million in calendar 2023.
The transaction also grants Ceat global ownership of the Camso brand, which will be permanently assigned across categories after a three-year licensing period. Michelin will exit activities related to compact line bias tyres and construction tracks.
The deal was expected to be completed within six to nine months. Camso is a premium brand in construction equipment tyres and tracks, with strong equity in the European and North American aftermarket and OEM segments. The acquisition gives CEAT access to more than 40 global OEMs and premium distributors across these regions.
Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO, Ceat Limited, said: “The integration of the compact construction equipment business and the acquisition of the Camso brand is a pivotal step in advancing CEAT’s long-term vision of becoming a significant player in off-highway mobility. We are confident that our enhanced strengths in products, capabilities and markets will enable us to enter new geographies, expand our portfolio and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead.”
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.