Ceat to invest $171 mn in Sri Lanka after completing Camso acquisition

Tyre maker Ceat announced a $171 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) investment in Sri Lanka as it completed the acquisition of Michelin Group’s Camso construction compact line business, including the Midigama plant and the casting products plant in Kotugoda.

The announcement came post market hours. Ceat’s stock closed up 2.38 per cent on the BSE.

The investment will expand manufacturing capacity for off-highway tyres (OHT) and tracks at the Midigama and Kotugoda facilities, which will focus on export-oriented production.

Last December, Ceat entered into an agreement with Michelin to acquire the Camso brand’s off-highway construction equipment bias tyres and tracks business in an all-cash deal worth $225 million (Rs 1,900 crore). The acquisition included two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and global rights to the Camso brand. The acquired business recorded revenues of $213 million in calendar 2023.