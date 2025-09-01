Walmart in no rush to bring Gen AI shopping assistant Sparky to India

Walmart has yet to set a timeline for introducing its customer-facing Gen AI agent Sparky in Flipkart, its subsidiary in India, the chief technology officer of Walmart International said.

The world’s largest retailer, which launched the agent in June, expects Sparky to join its growing suite of generative AI-powered shopping capabilities, which currently include search within the navigation bar, summaries of product reviews, product descriptions and product comparisons.

“We haven’t specifically put a timeline for it. But our approach is that all the operating Walmart markets should benefit from it. It may not look exactly the same, but the philosophies would still be similar,” Vinod Bidarkoppa, CTO, Walmart International, told Business Standard on the sidelines of its recently concluded Converge 2025 flagship event.

The Gen AI assistant is currently available only to customers in the US and not to Walmart’s international businesses, which include India, China, Mexico and Canada. Bidarkoppa, along with other senior Walmart executives, was in India to attend Converge, the flagship event by Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of the US retailer. ALSO READ: TCA Kalyani takes charge as Controller General of Accounts, Finance Sparky can help customers in numerous ways, including searching for items, synthesising reviews, offering insights for occasions, answering product questions and comparing options. Walmart’s move mirrors that of other retailers aiming to make shopping on websites and apps as seamless as possible to enhance customer experience and boost sales.

Bidarkoppa said the core platform has to be implemented before the agents can be deployed in other countries. “We look at how we encapsulate those agents and ladder up to that super-agent, right? So whether it’s Marty (agent for sellers and suppliers) or Sparky, the approach is the same to make this go live.” Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar described the company’s technology transformation in three phases: the first addressing legacy systems and building core data and cloud infrastructure; the second strengthening supply chains and building new businesses such as advertising and data ventures; and the third deploying AI and agentic systems and scaling up platform-enabled operations.