Home / Companies / News / Walmart in no rush to bring Gen AI shopping assistant Sparky to India

Walmart in no rush to bring Gen AI shopping assistant Sparky to India

Walmart has not set a timeline to roll out its Gen AI assistant Sparky in Flipkart India, with the tool currently limited to US customers as part of its AI-powered shopping suite

walmart
premium
The Gen AI assistant is currently available only to customers in the US and not to Walmart’s international businesses, which include India, China, Mexico and Canada. (Photo: Reuters)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Walmart has yet to set a timeline for introducing its customer-facing Gen AI agent Sparky in Flipkart, its subsidiary in India, the chief technology officer of Walmart International said.
 
The world’s largest retailer, which launched the agent in June, expects Sparky to join its growing suite of generative AI-powered shopping capabilities, which currently include search within the navigation bar, summaries of product reviews, product descriptions and product comparisons.
 
“We haven’t specifically put a timeline for it. But our approach is that all the operating Walmart markets should benefit from it. It may not look exactly the same, but the philosophies would still be similar,” Vinod Bidarkoppa, CTO, Walmart International, told Business Standard on the sidelines of its recently concluded Converge 2025 flagship event.
 
The Gen AI assistant is currently available only to customers in the US and not to Walmart’s international businesses, which include India, China, Mexico and Canada.
 
Bidarkoppa, along with other senior Walmart executives, was in India to attend Converge, the flagship event by Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of the US retailer.
 
Sparky can help customers in numerous ways, including searching for items, synthesising reviews, offering insights for occasions, answering product questions and comparing options. Walmart’s move mirrors that of other retailers aiming to make shopping on websites and apps as seamless as possible to enhance customer experience and boost sales.
 
Bidarkoppa said the core platform has to be implemented before the agents can be deployed in other countries. “We look at how we encapsulate those agents and ladder up to that super-agent, right? So whether it’s Marty (agent for sellers and suppliers) or Sparky, the approach is the same to make this go live.”
 
Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar described the company’s technology transformation in three phases: the first addressing legacy systems and building core data and cloud infrastructure; the second strengthening supply chains and building new businesses such as advertising and data ventures; and the third deploying AI and agentic systems and scaling up platform-enabled operations.
 
“One thing was always clear right from the beginning, which is the role that AI was going to play in terms of enabling our customers to have delightful, natural shopping experiences and how AI was going to transform the way we run our business internally as well. In fact, we also believe that agentic capabilities are going to fundamentally transform how we build technology itself,” he explained.
 
Walmart Global Tech in India has centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram. Earlier this year, Walmart also signed a deal to lease 465,000 sq ft of space in Chennai for five years.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Butterfly Learnings launches CDSCO-approved autism screening tool in India

Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to expand semiconductor engineering

Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

Mahindra's SUV sales to dealers dip for first time in over 3 years

Topics :Walmart storesWalmart onlineWalmart in India

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story