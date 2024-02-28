LTIMindtree joins IBM Quantum Network to explore quantum computing

Larsen & Toubro subsidiary - LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced on Wednesday that it has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore quantum computing innovation.

"LTIMindtree is the first Indian Global System Integrator (GSI) to join the IBM Quantum Network. LTIMindtree will also collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is also an IBM Quantum Innovation Center, on joint quantum research and workforce development," the company said in a regulatory filing.

On the development, Scott Crowder, the vice-president of IBM Quantum Adoption and Business Development, said, "We are excited to welcome LTIMindtree into the IBM Quantum Network and to help them explore the benefits of quantum computing, both for their internal teams and in solutions for their clients. We are also looking forward to providing technology support for LTIMindtree's joint research and educational engagements with IIT-Madras, our first IBM Quantum Innovation Center in India."

Meanwhile, Aan Chauhan, the chief technology officer of LTIMindtree, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with IBM and IIT Madras, India. These collaborations are more than an innovation milestone; they're an important step towards a future where quantum computing could help solve more complex problems faster and more efficiently. Importantly, it positions us to expedite our customers' journey towards realising the immense value of quantum computing, readying them to leverage these advanced technologies for transformative solutions."

With the initiative, LTIMindtree said it hoped to establish a series of long-term projects, including applied research toward business and societal problems.