Tech Mahindra, Pegatron ink MoU to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

The partnership will enable the two companies to find global prospects collaboratively, with Pegatron offering the 5G connectivity layer and Tech Mahindra delivering end-to-end 5G services

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST
Indian IT and consulting services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwanese Pegatron to develop private 5G solutions for enterprises. The two companies signed the MoU at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024). 

"The partnership between the organisations will explore mutually beneficial opportunities in the fast-growing private 5G space, positioning it as a catalyst for business growth," the companies said in a statement.

The partnership will enable the two companies to collaboratively find global prospects, with Pegatron offering the 5G connectivity layer and private 5G products and Tech Mahindra delivering end-to-end 5G services.

The companies also intend to use 5G to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and edge computing across a variety of industries.

"Our robust market presence, close ties with telcos, communication partners, and extensive expertise in global 5G4E [5G for enterprises] rollout will successfully provide IT and network services to Pegatron," said Harshvendra Soin, president, Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra.

With Tech Mahindra, Pegatron will acquire insights into how to better develop its products based on specific geographic, industrial, user, technological, and regulatory issues, particularly in the APJI region.

Tech Mahindra and Pegatron will also focus on improving digital resilience for disaster response and boosting communication in disaster-prone or remote places. They further aim to assist first-line disaster relief units with solutions that use 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and satellite connectivity.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Tech Mahindra, which will unlock opportunities for enterprises across the globe to experience this strong 5G product portfolio to create resilient and efficient network solutions around AI-led use cases that will help optimise their investments," said Dr Shue, chief technology officer, Pegatron.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

