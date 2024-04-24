Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree Q4 results: Profit dips 1.2% to Rs 1,100 cr, revenue up 2.3%

LTIMindtree Q4 results: Profit dips 1.2% to Rs 1,100 cr, revenue up 2.3%

The company's order inflow for the full year was at $5.6 billion, registering a 15.7 per cent growth over FY23

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian IT company LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported a 1.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,100.7 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,114.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 8,892.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 2.32 per cent from Rs 8,691 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

For the full FY24, the net profit stood 4 per cent higher at Rs 4,584.6 crore.

The revenue from operations for the full FY24 was Rs 35,517 crore, 7.03 per cent higher than the previous fiscal, as per the filing.

"We closed FY24 amidst a tough macro environment and delivered a resilient performance with full-year revenue growth of 4.4 per cent in USD terms and an EBIT margin of 15.7 per cent," Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, said in a release.

The company's order inflow for the full year was at USD 5.6 billion, registering a 15.7 per cent growth over FY23, he said.

"This growth reflects the positive outcomes of our positioning as an organisation with scale, expanded capabilities, and larger partnerships. As the market dynamics evolve, we are excited to be part of innovations, partnerships, and initiatives that our clients will embark on in FY25," Chatterjee said.

Also Read

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

LTIMindtree-Aramco JV to work on enhancing women employment in Saudi Arabia

Coforge Q3 profit rises 4.3% on deal wins, maintains revenue forecast

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 1,169 cr, revenue up 5%

LTIMindtree expands presence in LATAM, opens delivery centre in New Mexico

Bayer partners govt's CSC, Gram Unnati for last-mile agri inputs delivery

FSIB recommends Ashutosh Kumar for SBI MD, Asheesh Pandey for Indian Bank

RBI tells Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop issuing new credit cards

SKA Group to invest Rs 600 cr to build premium housing project in Gr Noida

New rules for aggregation of domestic CA firms in three months: ICAI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LTIMindtreeIT companiesQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story