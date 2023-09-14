LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Given the rising demand for software-laden vehicles, Larsen and Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) has accelerated its hiring plans, with the company planning to add 2,000 employees to its workforce in the ongoing financial year, The Economic Times (ET) cited CEO of the company Amit Chadha as saying.

Chadha told ET that the L&T Group company placed its bet on electric vehicles (EVs) during the pandemic and has built various solutions covering the entire product development cycle. "We have got close to a 200-member team right now working with original equipment makers (OEMs) and tier-one companies in this area and we planned to take this to more than 2,000 people before the end of the year," Chadha said.

We focused on electric autonomous connected vehicles during the pandemic and within this, EV was the first area of focus where we invested in a set of labs, Chadha added.





Also Read: Citigroup prepares for job cuts as it revamps top management structure Chadha further explained that this decision helped the company gain traction and market share, which included signing an almost $100 million deal with a tier-one auto company. LTTS has also been able to expand its business across Munich, Gothenburg, and Detroit, Chadha told ET.

To cater to the higher demand, the company has already onboarded more than 700 freshers during the ongoing quarter, the report quoted the CEO as saying.

What does LTTS do?

LTTS is a technology company that builds digital solutions and is involved in industries including communication, consumer electronics, healthcare, oil and gas, and transportation, among others. The company also provides services in digital, product, and manufacturing engineering domains.

