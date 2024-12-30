Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lupin acquires Huminsulin from Lilly to strengthen diabetes portfolio

The Huminsulin range is vital for managing both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping control blood sugar levels in adults and children

Lupin
Given the high prevalence of diabetes in India, the demand for insulin, including Huminsulin, is significant. (File Image)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Global pharmaceutical giant Lupin on Monday announced the acquisition of Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly and Company.
 
This move aims to significantly strengthen Lupin's existing diabetes portfolio. 
 
Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin range, including Huminsulin R, Huminsulin NPH, Huminsulin 50/50, and Huminsulin 30/70, through existing distribution and promotion agreements with Lilly in India. 
 
The Huminsulin range of products is crucial for managing both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, effectively controlling blood sugar levels in both adults and children. While insulin therapy is the cornerstone of type 1 diabetes management, it often becomes essential for managing type 2 diabetes as the disease progresses. 
 
Given the significant number of individuals living with diabetes in India, the demand for insulin, including Huminsulin, is substantial. 
 
“This acquisition is strategic to our ongoing efforts to expand our diabetes portfolio and provide high-quality, affordable health care to our patients. It reinforces our unwavering commitment to combating diabetes and providing comprehensive care,” said Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin.

Rajeev Sibal, president - India Region Formulations at Lupin, further emphasised the significance of this acquisition. He said, “Lupin has consistently been at the forefront of providing holistic diabetes care. This acquisition strengthens our position by offering a wider range of human insulin options to millions of patients, empowering them to lead healthier lives.”
         
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

