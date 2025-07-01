Home / Companies / News / Lupin carves out consumer healthcare biz into wholly owned subsidiary

Lupin carves out consumer healthcare biz into wholly owned subsidiary

The carve-out will be effective from 1 July 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing on the exchanges.

Lupin Pharma
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Mumbai-based pharmaceutical major Lupin on Tuesday announced the strategic carve-out of its consumer healthcare business, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare (LCH), into a wholly owned subsidiary.
 
The company said the initiative aligns with its aspiration to establish a specialised consumer healthcare entity, with an enhanced focus on India’s rapidly growing self-care market.
 
“This restructuring will enable enhanced focus with targeted investments, leading to increased consumer impact, market expansion, and accelerated growth,” Lupin said in a statement.
 
Anil V Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly carved-out subsidiary, said LCH is well positioned to scale with agility, innovate, and expand access to wellness solutions across India. 
 
Since its inception in 2017, LCH has developed a strong over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio, which includes brands such as Softovac, Beplex Forte, Corcium, and Aptivate.
 
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director at Lupin, said the move reinforces the company’s mission of developing high-impact businesses that drive sustained value.
 
While revenue for Lupin’s consumer healthcare business is not reported separately, the company recorded a 13.47 per cent rise in total revenue from operations, from ₹2 trillion in financial year 2023–24 (FY24) to ₹2.27 trillion for FY25.
 
The growth in FY25 was led by strong sales and profitability, driven by in-line and new products, along with consistent improvement in operating margins.
 
On Tuesday, Lupin’s shares rose 1.21 per cent to close at ₹1,961.30 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Topics :LupinPharma industryPharma CompaniesHealthcare in India

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

